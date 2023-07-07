American supermodel Chrissy Teigen has a life full of luxury. She married popular singer, John Legend and with her modelling career going on in full swing, she managed to make us envy her for all the good reasons. Besides being a star wife, Teigen has so much more to her personality. She's a prominent celebrity in the industry circle and her red carpet outings are amongst the most admired. But that's not all. Teigen's street style is equally fabulous and so damn influential. Chrissy Teigen Treats Fans With Adorable Pics of Daughter Esti Maxine Stephens!

Chrissy Teigen's street style is loaded with trench coats for winter and loose, flowy dresses for summer. This hot mumma sure likes to amp up her wardrobe, one season at a time but the result is always fascinating. While Teigen's red carpet shenanigans make enough headlines, her street style is nowhere behind. She keeps it casual but with a dash of charm to it. Chrissy can look like a diva even in the most basic of attires and that's another reason why we envy her so much. Chrissy Teigen’s Family Portrait Featuring John Legend and Their Three Kids Is the Cutest Pic You’ll See on the Internet Today.

She doesn't believe in heavily accessorising her casual looks but bags are an integral part of her wardrobe. Chrissy rarely steps out without her bags - be it totes or shoulders or satchel and her collection is worth all your time. To elaborate more on her chic style file, let's check out a few of her pictures.

That's Chic

If That's Not Cool, We Don't Know What Is

LBD on Streets

Hey You Gorgeous!

Basic But Not Boring

Hot Mumma!

How She Flaunts Her Long Legs!

So, are you impressed by her chic street style?

