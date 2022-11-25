Dead to Me actress Christina Applegate celebrates her birthday on November 25. This year, the actress also got recognised on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the recognition was extra special to her. The time since last year has been like an emotional roller coaster for the actress - from getting diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis to bidding adieu to her Netflix series (Dead to Me) and finally having her own moment at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This is why her birthday celebration this year would be a lot special for the American beauty. Happy Birthday Christina Applegate: Friends, Bad Moms, Up All Night – 5 Roles That We Love the Actress In.

We bet Christina would prefer having an intimate celebration with her near and dear ones. And while she's at it, we'd like to take this opportunity to rewind the time and witness some of her best red carpet avatars. Applegate's red carpet avatars have always been magnificent. Right from her initial days in the industry to the recent ones, she has delivered some of the best and most divine looks on the red carpet that are hard to ignore and difficult to resist. Christina Applegate Makes First Public Appearance Post Her MS Diagnosis (View Pics).

From picking something blingy to opting for prints, Christina's choices have always been diverse and radiant. She's a red carpet marvel and it's a delight to see her walk on it. On that note, as we mentioned above, her birthday is just the right time for us to revisit some of her best red-carpet looks of recent times. So go ahead and have a look at some of our personal favourite 'looks'.

Red Hot!

Christina Applegate (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Chic

Christina Applegate (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beautiful in Black

Christina Applegate (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving the Print

Christina Applegate (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pristine in White

Christina Applegate (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bling Game

Christina Applegate (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glamorous Affair

Christina Applegate (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Christina Applegate.

