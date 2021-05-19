It's happening... as FRIENDS' special reunion is on its way. Just in case, you have not watched the series yet, then it's definitely a crime, and so we would suggest you go to Netflix and binge see the sitcom now. Coming to the point, it was a few days back, when FRIENDS: The Reunion was announced and fans went crazy. Along with the main star cast, the makers also shared names of the celebs who will again make a cameo on the show. While we are happy to see some prominent names on the list... our heart still wanna see more. And so here we list down five characters from the past we want to see in this reunion badly. FRIENDS Reunion Behind The Scenes Pictures Are Out and We Can’t Stop Our Happy Tears!

Christina Applegate

If you a die-hard fan of FRIENDS, you'll know that Rachel has two sisters. While Reese Witherspoon aka Jill is part of the reunion guest appearance list, Rachel's other sister Christina Applegate aka Amy Green is missing from the same. She played the role of a spoiled brat on the show.

Christina Applegate (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau played Monica Geller's billionaire boyfriend Pete Becker. He was an over-achiever and also thought of himself as the ultimate fighting champ. There's a scene in the series where Pete buys a restaurant for Monica and makes her a head chef... his love was pure indeed and that's why he should be seen in the reunion.

Jon Favreau (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Giovanni Ribisi

On the show, he played the role of Phoebe's half-brother Frank. And yes, it was for him that Phoebe agreed to surrogacy and gave birth to triplets. Ribisi's character sketch on FRIENDS was brilliant and in the reunion, we want to know how's the relationship between these souls now. Friends Reunion: Mumbai Police Issues A COVID-19 Advisory On How To Reunite With F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Read Tweet).

Giovanni Ribisi (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Cole Sprouse

While Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) is trying to stay afloat in season five of Riverdale, we really want to know if Ben (Cole's role in FRIENDS) is doing in his life. As a son of Ross, we remember how he used to play with barbie dolls...and so his portrayal in reunion would be great. Kinda queer angle maybe?

Cole Sprouse (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Paul Rudd

The now Ant-Man actor, who played Phoebe Buffay's love interest Mike Hannigan from 2002 through to its conclusion in 2004 on the show is last on our list. Even though in one of his interviews he said that he felt like a prop in the sitcom, but we are sure that fans want to know his current status.

Paul Rudd (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Well, these are our chosen top fives. Hope we didn't disappoint. Currently, the FRIENDS Reunion guest list includes the likes of David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, and many more. Friends: The Reunion will premiere on May 27th on HBO Max, the streaming platform owned by WarnerMedia. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2021 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).