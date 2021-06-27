The Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is a true fashionista. She is one of the sought-after models in the world. The 27-year-old definitely knows how to carry off any given fashion effortlessly. Be it formal attire or swimwear, Georgina knows how to look hot in all outfits. The model and sexy football WAG, Georgina has more than 24 million fans following on Instagram, and thus, she often posts her stunning pictures on the photo-sharing app to keep them hooked.

Recently, she has taken to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of her. In the latest still, the model can be seen donning a sexy nude-hued bodycon dress and she is looking extremely glamorous in the same. To glam up her overall look, she has opted for a quirky printed bandana, stylish blue-coloured luxury handbag, and some trendy ornaments. Along with the bodycon dress she can be seen wearing a pair of white sports shoes. With the latest picture, Georgina literally gave us major summer fashion goals. This kind of bodycon dress is a perfect outfit for summer. While sharing the picture, Georgina wrote, "Ready for the summer!" Soon after she posted the picture, several fans of her poured appreciative comments in the comment section. Take a look:

In the latest picture, Georgina can be also seen posing for the camera while standing beside a private jet.

A few days back, Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr celebrated the star Juventus forward's record night against France. Take a look:

Georgina is currently busy shooting for her Netflix documentary while on other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is presently leading Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2020. Of late, Georgina has been traveling across Europe and sharing several glimpses from her travel on Instagram.

