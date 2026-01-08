Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead the line for Al-Nassr on Thursday, 8 January 2026, as they take on a resurgent Al-Qadsiah at Al-Awwal Park in Saudi Pro League 2025-26. Currently sitting second in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season—a 3-2 loss to Al-Ahli—and reclaim the top spot from rivals Al-Hilal. For fans in India, the match represents a marquee fixture in Matchweek 14, featuring a tactical showdown between Al-Nassr’s star-studded attack and an Al-Qadsiah side now managed by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers. Al-Ahli Saudi 3-2 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co Suffer First Defeat Despite Abdulelah Al-Amri’s Brace.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 8.

Venue: Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh

Time: 11:00 PM IST. How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have multiple options to follow the Saudi Pro League action live: Live Streaming: Although there is no live telecast viewing option of the Saudi Pro League in India, they can watch the matches online. Fans can watch the live streaming online viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on the FanCode mobile app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Acquire Two Luxury Villas in Saudi Arabia; Star Footballer Buys Property in Prestigious Red Sea Project . Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country.



Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah Overview

Despite their strong start to the season, Al-Nassr have struggled against Al-Qadsiah in recent history, losing their last three encounters against the "Knights of the East." This record, combined with the visitors' recent form under Brendan Rodgers, makes tonight's fixture a significant hurdle.

Al-Qadsiah currently sit fifth in the table and have become one of the most disciplined defensive units in the league. For Al-Nassr, three points are essential to stay within touching distance of Al-Hilal, who face Al-Hazem in a concurrent fixture.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2026 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).