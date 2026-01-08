Al-Nassr hosts an in-form Al-Qadsiah at Al-Awwal Park on January 8. Following a narrow defeat to Al-Ahli in their last outing, Jorge Jesus’s side looks to reclaim the top spot in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. The match marks a high-stakes encounter between the league’s second-placed side and a resilient Al-Qadsiah team now managed by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers. Al-Ahli Saudi 3-2 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co Suffer First Defeat Despite Abdulelah Al-Amri’s Brace.

Tonight’s fixture is more than just a standard league match. Al-Nassr’s hold on first place slipped last week after a 3-2 loss to Al-Ahli, leaving them one point behind rivals Al-Hilal.

They face a rejuvenated Al-Qadsiah side that has climbed to fifth in the table. The visitors boast a formidable defensive record led by former Real Madrid captain Nacho. Novak Djokovic Praises Cristiano Ronaldo's Mental Fortitude After Receiving First-Ever Globe Sports Award From Star Footballer, Highlights His 'Mind Over Matter' Approach

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Despite a demanding winter schedule, all signs point to Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack for Al-Nassr tonight. The 40-year-old forward has remained a mainstay in the domestic line-up, entering the match as the league’s joint-top scorer for the 2025-26 season, having netted 13 goals so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo Seen During Training Session

Head coach Jorge Jesus is expected to field a near-full-strength side to keep pace with league leaders Al-Hilal.

