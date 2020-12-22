Samantha Akkineni is a fashionable force to reckon with and also very, very cute. Just like most of us, she too missed out partying-shartying in most gorgeous outfits this year as the world continues to battle the pandemic. There is no denial in stating or shame in admitting that fashion in 2020 was all about loungewear and facemasks. Like our lovely in-house writer stated in her piece, Devil didn't wear Prada but Sweatpants! But we did miss out on posing and posting our cute and glam OOTDs/OOTNs. Something, Samantha seems to be making up for the lost time in this wholesome Instagram reel video. And apart from being ridiculously cute, the 33-year-old is serving major fashion inspiration.

The video starts with Samantha Akkineni saying "I had so many cute warmer outfits planned for this year that I couldn't wear. So I just wanted to show you." And she straight up began serving winter fashion goals with dark printed ankle-length pants with a similar dark top. She threw in a solid oversized double-breasted plaid coat. Ye Maaya Chesave actress put on a pair of blingy pointed-toe pumps. She got her hair tied up in a neat bun and put on her tiny sunglasses.

Check Out Samantha Akkineni's Fashionable Instagram Reel Video:

Samantha continued looking super chic as she modelled each outfit while mouthing just this line, "Loved it, couldn't wear it". But let us take you through all those chic pieces because you really do not wish to miss them in this quick-paced reel video. Each look deserves all your time and attention. Na, na, we are not exaggerating.

Baring Her Toned Midriff in This Chic OOTD

This Red-Black Polka-Dotted Midi Dress With A Sexy Slit

How to Look Put Together 101

Latex Pant and Knotted Bralette Look Done Right

Where's The Party Tonight?

The post is inspired by a viral TikTok video by Tikka the Iggy, where an Italian greyhound dressed up in a number of cute outfits that went unused due to pandemic.

Check Out Original Video That Kicked Off This Trend:

The TikTok video with the caption, "So many outfits. Maybe 2021?" got more than 25 million views, while Tikka's Instagram profile is about to touch 500k-follower mark.

