Mumbai, December 2: A viral video featuring a young woman claiming to have married her father has sparked widespread shock and debate. In the clip, the 24-year-old woman boldly introduces her 50-year-old father as her husband, stating they were married in a traditional temple ceremony. The video, shared by Samajwadi Party leader Jai Singh Yadav on X on November 27, has quickly gone viral, drawing millions of views. The claims made in the video have ignited intense discussions on legality, morality, and societal norms. Despite the controversy, the authenticity of the video remains unverified.

The video, believed to date back to before 2020 when TikTok was still operational in India, shows the father and daughter defending their controversial union. In the clip, the woman says their marriage is a response to rumours and gossip about their relationship. The father, standing beside her, dismisses criticism with a striking statement: "In which era are you living? Why be ashamed?" The duo appears unapologetic, claiming the marriage was conducted in a temple following traditional rituals. Their statements have sparked outrage, with many questioning the legality and ethics of such a union.

The video has sparked an intense backlash from viewers online, with many expressing disbelief and outrage over the claims. Some netizens have condemned the couple's actions as morally repugnant, calling the supposed marriage "incestuous" and highlighting its illegality under Indian law. As per the Hindu Marriage Act, marriages between close-blood relatives, such as a father and daughter, are prohibited, making any such union legally void. One user commented, "This is incest and illegal as per the law of the land," while another added, "Such people should be expelled from society for disrespecting the dignity of relationships."

Many social media users have voiced their concern that the video was made simply to gain attention and go viral, with some dismissing it as a publicity stunt. However, not all reactions have been critical. Some users have expressed scepticism about the authenticity of the video, suggesting that it might be staged or manipulated for online attention. “All of them make reels to go viral; in reality, nothing like this happens,” one user commented.

