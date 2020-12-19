Remember we use to wear jeans? The COVID-19 pandemic changed everything—our choices, routine, eating habits, preferences, and so much more. In between the challenges, we all found our different ways to survive the year. We lived virtually! Above all, fashion trends emphasised on comfort and necessities more than ever. Long coats, checks and other outfits that reigned over the Fall/Winter 2020 catwalk presentations, could not really make to everyone’s wardrobe. 2020’s fashion must-haves were redefined by the wearer themselves and largely by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than fashion designers. Fashion labels did their best for their businesses to survive (virtual fashion shows, boost in online shopping), but had to redefine styling, because of consumer choices. This year, the devil didn’t wear Prada, but rocked in sweatpants at living room, which was the catwalk. Fashion in 2020—it’s almost time to bid farewell to the year, where nap dresses, facemasks, PJs and more made unexpected style statements. Credits? COVID-19 Pandemic!

Work From Home Outfits

Yes, it’s a thing! For most of us, Work From Home (WFH) is our new normal. At the beginning of the year, we were fascinated with designers launching bold and chic looks for the season. We imagined ourselves, wearing the extra-high thigh boots, prints, tartan and more, treading the office corridor, and coffee room, sporting such iconic pieces. But the pandemic happened, and it reimagined our wardrobe. Amidst the stay-at-home recommendations because of the ongoing global health crisis, comfort took over style. Track pants are the new pantsuits, XL sweatshirts and puffer vests are part of this year’s cocooning trend.

At-Home Workout Outfits

The stay-in home orders were quite painful, especially for those who had workout goals. However, the pandemic could not stop us from getting fit right at home. While the vast majority of our wardrobe remained untouched, at-home workout outfits were our everyday essentials. Through workout videos and live streaming services, workouts didn’t take any break, and it continued to be a part of our schedule.

Remember Jeans, and Also Bra—Ladies?

A year, when no one could take a vacation, our jeans did. And for many women, bras went on a good long-leave too! The isolation COVID-19 brought with was a welcome relief to many of us. We entered a world, where no one could tell if you are wearing pants or pyjamas during your virtual meetings or not. Again, not wearing a bra has been a relatively risk-free and comfortable choice—for many! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable, and we are cool with our breasts, not getting any support for a while.

Facemask—Proof That Women Glam Up ONLY For Themselves

The year have shifted our priorities, and facemask became a necessity. It is the most-used accessory of the year and also the most experimented one. From boring and monotonous, to unique and classy, facemasks were redefined, making an amazing style statement with an everyday outfit. Celebrated fashion designers, from Masaba Gupta to Ritu Kumar, among many others, shifted their existing resources to non-surgical, three-layered reusable mask production. The masks looked different, and the accessory also made a standout statement—lipsticks under the masks proved once again, that women always glammed up for themselves.

It is no secret that the fashion industry continues to reinvent itself. The global health crisis may have crippled the functioning of the industry, but not its spirit. Fashion found its way to rule the year, while keeping a style quotient in mind. Not that the ongoing trend would change overnight, but 2020 will make a significant mark in the history, and in the future, whenever we will look back we will see a fashion that was full of freedom and expression, in its most real sense.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).