Dakota Fanning kickstarted her career as a child artist and has emerged as a brilliant actress after all these years of hard work. She gained recognition with her first appearance at the age of seven when she essayed the role of Lucy Dawson in the drama film I Am Sam. The film bagged her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination at the age of eight as well. She became the youngest nominee in SAG history as well. Post this, she worked in films like Hounddog, Lily in The Secret Life of Bees, Coraline, Cherie Currie in The Runaways, The Twilight Saga and more. Siblings Day 2020: Jonas Brothers, Elle and Dakota Fanning, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal - 7 Amazing Hollywood Siblings We Adore.

Just like her impressive performance in films, Fanning’s style has also evolved alot since her acting debut. The young actress has become a fashion darling and everyone love how gracefully she styles her looks. In the 15 years of her career, the actress has managed to stun the crowd on the red carpet and in the front row at fashion week. Fanning opts for the fashion’s latest, from Rodarte to Miu Miu but still managed to always stayed true to her young, daring signature style.

The actress is turning 27 today so in honour of her birthday, here is a look back at her best red carpet appearances that were just simply stunning. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Actress Elle Fanning Feels Women in Hollywood Are Projected As ‘Super Jealous’,

Dakota Fanning looked stunning up as she arrived at the red carpet event of her film American Pastoral screening. She wore a youthful and playful orange dress. The waist has golden triangle-shaped detailing that made her look stand apart.

Dakota looked like a goddess when she arrived a the red carpet of an event in Venice. She wore a stunning, shimmery gown by Miu Miu and went very basic with the other details of her look to let the dress do the talking for itself.

Dakota kicked her look up a notch at a Massimo Dutti event in Shanghai. She wore an overlapping, ruffle dress in a brown and orange check print and looked striking in it.

The young actress changed the pace at the Emmys last year. She wore a full-length gown in royal green colour by Dior for the even and looked glamorous and understated, setting the tone for more stylish looks in years to come.

Dakota Fanning channelled the classic Hollywood glamour wearing a form-fitting embellished gown by Maison Valentino at the Screen Actors Guild Award. The actress made heads turn with her classy appearance.

Dakota is a queen when it comes to acting and fashion. We hope to see more and more of her stunning looks in the coming future. Here's wishing her a very happy 26th birthday.

