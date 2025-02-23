February 23, 2025, Special Days: February 23, 2025, is packed with diverse celebrations across the globe. Japan observes the Emperor's Birthday, honouring Emperor Naruhito. Guyana Republic Day marks the nation's transition to a republic in 1970, while Brunei National Day commemorates its independence from Britain in 1984. Food lovers can enjoy National Banana Bread Day, and pet owners can spoil their furry friends on National Dog Biscuit Day. It's also National Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day, recognising those in the service industry. Other observances include Defender of the Fatherland Day in Russia, Diesel Engine Day, and World Peace and Understanding Day, promoting global harmony. Additionally, it's the start of Peace Corps Week, celebrating international volunteerism. There are several famous February 23 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 23, 2025 (Sunday)

Emperor's Birthday Japan Guyana Republic Day National Banana Bread Day Brunei National Day Peace Corps Week Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day / National Dog Biscuit Day National Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day National Rationalization Day National Tootsie Roll Day Orthodox Meatfare Sunday Pinocchio Day World Peace and Understanding Day Defender of the Fatherland Day Diesel Engine Day

Famous February 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Karan Singh Grover Bhagyashree Sabyasachi Mukherjee Goldie Behl Ayub Khan Purab Kohli Anupama Chopra Warina Hussain Srinivasa Reddy Krutika Desai Khan Gadge Maharaj (1876-1956) Ashok Kamte (1965-2008) Emily Blunt Dakota Fanning Aziz Ansari Naruhito D'Angelo Russell Álvaro Morte Herschelle Gibbs Angelo Perera Casemiro

