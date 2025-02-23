Famous People Born on February 22: February 23 marks the birthdays of several notable personalities across various fields. In entertainment, British actress Emily Blunt and American actress Dakota Fanning celebrate their special day, along with Indian actors Karan Singh Grover, Bhagyashree, Purab Kohli, and filmmaker Goldie Behl. Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is also among those born on this day. The list includes comedians like Aziz Ansari, footballers like Casemiro, cricketers Herschelle Gibbs and Angelo Perera, and basketball player D’Angelo Russell. Additionally, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito was born on this day. Historical figures such as social reformer Gadge Maharaj (1876-1956) and brave police officer Ashok Kamte (1965-2008) are also remembered on this date. 22 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on February 23.

