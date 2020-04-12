Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor's Obsession for Candy-Cane Fashion is Like a Merry Little Christmas Treat for Us (View Pics)

Candy-stripes fashion ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whoever said candy cane inspired outfits look boring surely don't know where to shop the right ones. While candy stripes can be multicoloured lines, we prefer red and white over anything else. The classic candy cane stripe outfits look pretty bewitching and they can fit in on any silhouette. Pick a saree or simple bodycon dress, candy-cane print is always a hot favourite with the designers and we have seen them nail it in the past. From Deepika Padukone to Sonam K Ahuja, Bollywood beauties have all encouraged and cheered for this modest print and their validation is all you need.

So why don't you join us while we are busy digging their ravishing looks from the past? Let's have a look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika's Sabyasachi saree just gave us another reason to adore this humble print. Pair it with a contrasting blouse and voila, you are in for a sartorial treat.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's pretty midi dress is a must-have in every girl's wardrobe. It's apt for all the casual outings and also for romantic dates with your man.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara's bodycon dress is too charming for words to describe it. She looks like a Christmas miracle waiting to happen.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi's effortless mini dress is proof that you don't need exquisite silhouettes to nail this basic print.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Do we need to say anything more? Aishwarya's off-shoulder maxi dress is an epitome of simplicity and all it needed was a cogent print and an unfussy design.

Sonam K Ahuja

You know a print is in vogue when Sonam Kapoor picks it for her personal wardrobe. The fashionista is always way ahead than others when it comes to predicting trends or should we say making ones?

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana's candy-striped top, when paired with high-waisted bell-bottoms can make you relive the retro glory. And who doesn't like that era?