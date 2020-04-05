Shilpa Shetty in Her Sarees is Six Yards of Pure Elegance (View Pics)

Shilpa Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty's love for sarees cannot be even. The Dhadkan actress loves to flaunt her admiration for traditional six yards and we often find ourselves digging her sartorial choices. With a penchant for something that's unusual and atypical, the lady seldom picks anything that's ordinary, well at least when it comes to her drapes. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Shilpa is smart to rely on her strong features while making us go gaga over her appearances. For someone who's a fitness enthusiast, she'd easily be mistaken for having an obsession for athleisure wear. However, her loyalty is always one-sided and it strictly belongs to the ethnic section of her wardrobe. Fashion Face-Off: Shilpa Shetty or Amruta Khanvilkar in Zara? Who Pulled the Dramatic Ensemble Better?

Shilpa can easily pass off as a muse for any designer. Her love for unusual drapes and the way she carries them with so much panache is notable. While the actress is busy baking cakes for her son, Vihaan amid the lockdown period, we had a look at her buzzing Instagram account that's nothing less than a mecca for budding fashionistas. It's time we honour her sartorial choices while bookmarking some for our future references. For this week, let's hail her brilliant outings in fabulous six yards and the rest can and will be discussed later. Have a look. Hungama 2 New Poster: Paresh Rawal Hilariously Interrupts Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffery And Pranita Subhash's Coffee Time.

Polka Dots Always Do the Trick

A Perfect Blend of Traditional and Modern Silhouettes

Yellow Yellow Oh-so-Hot Fellow

Hey, Pretty Lady!

Who Else is Digging This Look?

Can Anybody Nail a Saree as Well as Shilpa Shetty?

We're Loving this Atypical Design

Vision in White

Red Hot

Cool Blue

Shilpa is also looking forward to making her comeback on the big screen with Abhimanyu Dasssani's Nikamma. Post which, the actress has Hungama 2 with Meezan Jaffrey. Hopefully, she'll continue wooing our hearts with her impeccable outings in future while leaving no scope for disappointment. Till then, toodles.