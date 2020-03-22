Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra and Others Show You Why Floral Fashion Is Always a Hot Trend in Summers (View Pics)

Katrina, Disha, Priyanka rocking floral trend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Raise your hand if your closet doesn't include a single piece of floral fashion. No one? We knew it. The print is basic, bound to find a place in everyone's wardrobe. A print that's gender-neutral and a favourite among the masses is here to stay. It's not a fad but a fashion that's supposed to stay forever. Floral fashion can look chic on a dress, a saree or hell, even lingerie. The print makes the outfit look vibrant and apt for any season - though summer and spring could be your personal favourite. Vaani Kapoor Makes for a Perfect and Gorgeous Bridesmaid in her New Magazine Photoshoot for Brides Today (View Pics).

As the onset of the warm season has officially begun in the country and you are already ditching your scarfs and stoles, we decided to update you with the latest styles that are selling like hotcakes in the market. Floral fashion is a big rage currently and B-town stunners are making the most of it. The print that's apt for any silhouette and age looks fun and frolicky.

Below are some of the ways how our Bollywood beauties are cashing-in on this trend. Have a look and take some cues for your future references. Kiara Advani Has Fun With Fashion With a Dash of Daring, Wears a Lace Lemon Ruffles Dress and Nude Pumps!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfit is perfect to flaunt during the next wedding season. The floral print on it makes it look charming and its colour palette helps you break the rut. It's time you ditch the usual red and gold and pick something as lively as pink and white.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's black maxi dress by Ritu Kumar can be useful for your holiday wardrobe. Yes, black makes it inappropriate for summers but try wearing it in cooler months or probably during your evening gatherings when the temperature is slightly lesser.

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram @priyankachopra X @zimmermann A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Sep 28, 2019 at 12:00am PDT

This is all the validation that you need, right? A Priyanka Chopra approved fashion is like the final nail in the coffin. If our very own Desi Girl gives her nod to cutesy floral dresses, there's no reason why you should think it twice.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani's floral print dress is perfect for your Sunday summer brunches. The colour palette is warm and the design looks vivacious. There are too many designers who make a strong case for the persistence of florals in fashion. All you need to do is pick your type.

Alia Bhatt

Alia's Manish Malhotra saree is a welcoming change from his usual shimmery and sequined ones. Its lightweight factor makes it a must-have in every woman's wardrobe. We believe the key to wearing florals this new season is colour. If you hate having florals on a bright base, a rather subtle tone like this should work for you. Here's Why Alia Bhatt Is The Queen Of Bollywood.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani's very own version of florals is for the ones who hate bright hues. Dainty small-flower prints may give some vintage like vibes to your outfit. But you can always blend it with a modern design to balance the effect. The best of both the worlds, as they say.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's bright yellow dress with floral print looks typical girly. Bright hues and florals always go hand-in-hand and there's very limited scope to ruin it.