Just recently Deepika Padukone made one of her very rare appearances when she stepped out to support her beau, Ranveer Singh. The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress arrived to grace Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show where Singh was a showstopper. Dressed in a pristine white saree with an embellished halter neck blouse, DP looked like a modern-day princess whose dreamy stature was hard to ignore. While Deepika always carried six yards with utmost grace, the ones in white are our personal favourites. Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani & Kiara Advani's Corset Looks That We Approve!

Deepika Padukone's closet is filled with such stunning pieces in white that would make you fall in love with all its different shades. Deepika in white sarees is a vision to behold. When her charming aura blends with these style statements, it becomes a lethal combination to beat. Her tall and lean frame is apt to nail this Indian silhouette and she makes them look charmer if nothing more. From walking the prestigious red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival to attending her movie promotions, Padukone has a white saree for every occasion. Don't believe us? Check out some of her best looks in the pictures below. Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani's Tote Bags That We're Personally Eyeing!

Straight from Cannes

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Ethereal

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Chic

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cannes Again

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Dreamy

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of her sarees did you like the most?

