Back in time, corsets were hugely popular with the ladies and were an integral part of their wardrobe. It was traditionally an undergarment whose history can be traced back to the 1500s. It was worn to flatten the stomach and emphasize the fullness of the skirts and chest. However, over the years, corsets started becoming less prominent until they almost vanished from the fashion scene. But thanks to our beloved Bollywood beauties, corsets are coming back in vogue albeit with a different avatar. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kangana Ranaut, B-town Ladies Who Nailed their Jumpsuit Looks (View Pics).

Corset tops are making their way in the fashion world and this design has received a big thumbs up from popular B-town beauties like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and even South beauty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. These ladies pair their corset tops with jeans and cargo pants and serve some delicious looks one after another. From picking a monochrome colour palette to some vibrant hues, nothing's restricted when it comes to their designs and our beauties are obsessing over all of them. Don't believe us? Check out some of their coolest avatars below. 5 Outfits We'd Like to Steal from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Wardrobe!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Acing the Corset Trend

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor Adding Some Cuteness to Her Look

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria Raising the Hotness Quotient

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani Keeping it Chic

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday Going Glam

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone Keeping it Wild

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani's Oomph Doing All the Talking

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose corset look did you like the most?

