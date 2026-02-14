Deepika Padukone has been confirmed for the much awaited The White Lotus Season 4 series, if reports are to be believed. It may be recalled that the Bollywood actress had rejected Season 3 of The White Lotus in 2024 for focussing on motherhood. Now a mother to little Dua Padukone Singh, her daughter with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone is ready to take on the West again after xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. Here’s the tea on Deepika Padukone's entry into HBO's worldwide hit series. The White Lotus. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Review: ‘Top-Notch Performances’! BLACKPINK Lisa’s HBO Series Gets Praise From Critics.

Deepika Padukone Confirmed in ‘The White Lotus’?

As per a report by journalist Subhash K Jha for Deccan Chronicle, Deepika Padukone will be joining the cast of The White Lotus Season 4 later in 2026. The fourth season of The White Lotus is aiming for a 2027 release but may arrive in late 2026. The shooting schedule is said to be between April to October 2026. However, as of now, this information is based on reports. Neither HBO nor Deepika Padukone have confirmed her casting.

‘The White Lotus’ Plot and Shooting Locations

The White Lotus Season 1 released on HBO as a limited six-episode series in 2021 amid the pandemic. With its interesting cast, unique format and exotic locales, the television series soon became a global phenomenon. Each season has a different cast and location, with some actors/characters returning. The series revolves around the stories of guests staying at The White Lotus resort hotel for a week, shot at luxury hotels and resorts. The White Lotus Season 1 took place in Maui, Hawaii, USA.

The black comedy returned as an anthology the following year in 2022 with The White Lotus Season 2 in Sicily, Italy. The White Lotus Season 3, which was reportedly offered to Deepika Padukone, was filmed in Thailand’s tourist spots of Bangkok, Phuket and Koh Samui. The White Lotus Season 4 will be shot in France. Though the exact locations are not known yet, it may be at a luxury hotel along the French Riviera, reports Harper’s Bazaar. Did Deepika Padukone Slyly Confirm She is Cast in The White Lotus Season 3? (Watch Video).

‘The White Lotus Season 4’ Cast

The talented Deepika Padukone will be working with acclaimed cast members in The White Lotus Season 4. On January 30, HBO tweeted about Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina and AJ Michalka as confirmed cast members. According to Deadline, Sandra Bernhard has also joined the cast. Sandra Bernhard Joins 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Cast.

HBO posted on X, “Reservations confirmed. Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, and AJ Michalka are headed to #TheWhiteLotus.”

HBO Confirms ‘The White Lotus Season 4’ Cast – See Post:

Reservations confirmed. Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, and AJ Michalka are headed to #TheWhiteLotus. pic.twitter.com/vx8TjhuoZH — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 29, 2026

'The White Lotus' - Where to Watch in India

Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of The White Lotus are available to watch on JioHotstar with a subscription to the app.

'The White Lotus Season 3' Trailer - Watch Video:

