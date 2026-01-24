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The wait is finally over for Shah Rukh Khan fans. The makers of King, directed by Siddharth Anand, have officially announced the film’s theatrical release date. The much-anticipated action entertainer will arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026 making it one of the biggest festive releases of the year. ‘King’ Title Glimpse Review: ‘Most Badass Avatar Yet!’ Fans in Aware of Shah Rukh Khan’s Violent Swagger and New Silver-Haired Look From Siddharth Anand’s Action-Entertainer (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

SRK Confirms 'King' Release Date

Shah Rukh Khan himself confirmed the news by sharing a special video on social media. Along with the clip, the superstar wrote, “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas.” The announcement instantly sent fans into a frenzy, with excitement building across platforms. Last year, on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Siddharth Anand unveiled the title reveal video of King, marking their second collaboration after the blockbuster Pathaan. The teaser showcased SRK in a striking new avatar and was seen as a special birthday gift for fans.

Inside SRK’s Bold New Look

The title reveal paid tribute to the actor’s legendary status, opening with the impactful line, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - KING.” Fans also spotted an interesting Easter egg in the teaser - Shah Rukh Khan holding a King of Hearts playing card as a weapon, adding to the mystery around his character. His silver-haired look, signature ear accessories and bold styling offered a glimpse of a never-before-seen version of the superstar, sparking massive online discussion. King is being described as a slick, stylish and adrenaline-packed action film that aims to deliver a fresh cinematic experience. The film is expected to blend scale, emotion, and high-energy action sequences, making it a complete theatrical spectacle. ‘King’ Title Glimpse: ‘Darr Nahi Dahshat Hoon’! Shah Rukh Khan Is on a Bloody Rampage in First Promo of Siddharth Anand’s Upcoming Actioner (Watch Video)

About 'King'

The film is jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, adding more star power to the project. With its grand release date locked and excitement already soaring, King is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Bollywood releases of 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).