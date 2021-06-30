She has always been a delight, both on screen and off screen. Additionally, Dia Mirza is an underrated style cynosure who has retained a chic fashion game rarely locking horns with the fashion police. The former beauty queen and doe-eyed beauty is also an environmentalist whose conscious sensibilities are always inspiring. Hence, sustainable styles that are high on simplicity prominently feature in her arsenal. We love how Dia gives a worthy shout out to Indie affordable brands as well as luxe international ones with equal fervour. The thriving attributes of her cool fashion and impeccable beauty game are signature effortless charm. A recent style offering for her new show on Discovery - Bharat Ke Mahaveer lends us that sustainable, simple and chic wardrobe inspiration.

Not a trend hound but someone who has carefully carved a style niche, Dia delights every single time with her fashion stylist Theia Tekchandaney from many years. Here's a closer look. Dia Mirza Birthday Special: Ethereal Charm Is a Constant Accompaniment to All of Her Timelessly Elegant Ethnic Styles!

Dia Mirza - Effortlessly Chic

Dia wore an Anavila M creation - a vermillion kurta set with a zari striped dupatta worth Rs.19,500. Delicate earrings from Tribe by Amrapali added a lovely touch to her look. A half braided hairdo with waves and a dewy natural makeup with delicately lined eyes and a nude pink lips completed her look. Dia Mirza Is Pretty Chic in Pink, Her Jamdani Saree Looks Like a Subtle Festive Must Have!

Dia Mirza in Anavila M (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Dia will be seen in new-age action thriller, Wild Dog with Akkineni Nagarjuna helmed by debutante director Ashishor Solomon. The film is a real-life inspired drama which showcases Nag as an NIA officer and Dia as his wife.

