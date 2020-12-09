She is a woman of quite a few virtues, model-turned-actress-turned-producer Dia Mirza, has traversed a long way from being Miss Asia Pacific to being a terrific actor to being an environmentalist whose conscious sensibilities are inspirational. The doe-eyed beauty hence drops those poignant fashion choices with every appearance. Dripping elegance and a signature ethereal charm, Dia's carefully crafted fashion repertoire, courtesy her stylist of many years Theia Tekchandaney is always a delight to reckon with. Updating this arsenal with one-of-a-kind vibe, especially with simple, minimal but well-etched ethnic moments is what we love the most! She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her stunning style moments from recent times. While her sartorial style play is outlined by variations in ethnic, neo-ethnic and classy contemporary ensembles, a natural glam and hair game accentuate those vibes.

Dia isn't a trend hound but quite the opposite, relying on her innate sensibilities to blend in equal parts of comfort and an understated elegance all whilst being relevant and amongst the few impressionable stunners of B-town. Here's a closer look. 1 Year of Kaafir: Dia Mirza and Child Actor Dishita Jain Express Love for Their Zee5 Show

A citrine silver grid festive Anavila M saree was accessorized with silver oxidized jhumkas, a side-swept braided hairdo and subtle makeup of delicately lined eyes and pink lips.

A bottle green and mustard ikat lehenga set featuring a V-neck blouse, voluminous lehenga and a dupatta was teamed with shoulder-grazing earrings. Dia's self-done glam featured defined kohl-rimmed eyes, pink lips and a delicate bindi with a low bun.

It was a handwoven silk colour-blocked striped saree by Payal Khandwala teamed with a matching blouse. Dainty earrings, wavy hair, subtle makeup completed her look.

For the LFW Winter/Festive 2019 showcase, Dia stunned in a cement grey Manish Malhotra saree with statement earrings, bold glam and pulled back hair.

As the showstopper for The House Of Kotwara at LFW Spring/Summer 2020 edition, Dia flaunted ivory, gold and grey lehenga with sleek hair and subtle makeup.

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Dia take on an ivory handcrafted embroidered creation by Kresha Bajaj with contrasting earrings, sleek hair and subtle glam with a potli bag.

A handspun and handwoven cotton muslin jamdani saree with indigo polka dots by Maku was paired off with accessories by Hyperbole, sleek hair, pink lips and defined eyes. Dia Mirza Is Pretty Chic in Pink, Her Jamdani Saree Looks Like a Subtle Festive Must Have!

Slaying us with one ethnic outfit after another, Dia retains her stance as a sought after designer's muse. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

