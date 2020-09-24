We love how this girl has come a long way from that stunning debut in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein to being an environmentalist. She has also dabbled production and travel show anchoring. But her enduring fashion sense has only refined further as she goes in to exude an understated elegance in any given style. Understanding the vibe of an appearance and making an appropriate style statement is a subtle art that Dia and her fashion stylist Theia Teckchandaney have mastered over the years now. A versatile fashion arsenal often sees Dia playing muse to homegrown as well as luxe international labels with equal and enviable aplomb. A highlight of Dia's fashion arsenal is her apparent love for ethnic ensembles. From a simple dress to an opulent creation, she does justice with bare minimum add ons and a signature natural or dewy glam along with a naturally wavy hair game. One such vibe of Dia's featuring a beautiful handloom weave had us hooked. A jamdani saree in pastel pink by the Delhi based label, Studio Medium was draped with a complimenting blouse, subtle makeup and a low bun.

Dia attributed this look as to celebrating the rich legacy of our weavers and textiles. With the #LocalForVocal vibe resonating strongly, this look serves as just the right flavour for festivities. Here's a closer look. When Dia Mirza Dripped Ethnic Resplendence in a Ritu Kumar Ikat Lehenga!

Dia Mirza - Pinkalicious Chic

An old rose pink cotton/silk saree with fine handwoven jamdani florals from Studio Medium was paired with a metallic old rose pink blouse piece in cotton/silk. The saree worth Rs.39,500 was paired up with flats, gold earrings, a low bun and natural makeup. Dia Mirza Reminisces Her Miss India Pageant Days, Says ‘Never Believed in Competition’.

Dia Mirza (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen as Manyata Dutt in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju and in the Zee5 web series Kaafir. Dia will be seen in the new-age action thriller, Wild Dog with Akkineni Nagarjuna helmed by debutante director Ashishor Solomon. The film is a real-life inspired drama which showcases Nag as an NIA officer and Dia as his wife.

