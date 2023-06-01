Cocktail actress Diana Penty recently made headlines for her stunning appearances on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The model-turned-actress was probably among the best-dressed celebrities on the French Riviera and her sartorial shenanigans deserved all your attention. However, this wasn't the only time when Diana had put her best fashion foot forward. Typically, she's always aptly dressed, no matter the occasion. Of course, when she wears her black outfits, the outcome is more beautiful. Diana Penty Birthday: 7 Times When She Nailed Her Fashion Appearances (View Pics).

Diana Penty in her black outfits is like a sight for sore eyes. No matter the design, the actress sure knows how to slay in it. From blingy dresses to stunning separates, the designs can vary but the end result is always impressive. Diana definitely has an amazing wardrobe to flaunt and she grabs all the opportunity she can to make the most of it. After making heads turn at the Cannes Film Festival, Diana has also served some fashion goals at various awards functions and public appearances that demanded her to dress up in style. To elaborate more on her love for black outfits, let's check out a few of her appearances in them. Cannes Film Festival 2023: Diana Penty Took the Red Carpet By Storm and How!

In Philipp Plein

In Bennu Sehgall

In Forever New

In Self Cntrd

In Label Ankita Jain

In Shahab Durazi

So, which of Diana Penty's looks in black outfits did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

