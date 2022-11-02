Cocktail actress Diana Penty celebrates her birthday on November 2 and that makes her a true Scorpio. Yes, she also shares her special day with King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and that just gives us another reason to celebrate. While Diana is missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest time, she's now awaiting the release of her next, Selfiee with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. However, her filmography is not something that we'll be discussing today. Instead, we'll be focusing on her fashion appearances. Diana Penty at Cannes 2019: The Actress Made a Smashing and Stunning Debut!

Being a model before an actress, fashion runs in Diana's blood and she's well acquainted with the term. She's aptly dressed for any occasion and slaying comes naturally to her. While some may strive hard to get the desired look, it's never really a task for Penty. A diva of modern times, Diana's tall and lean frame, works in her favour and helps her nail the trickiest of designs. She has also represented Bollywood at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and her multiple looks from which were all stylish and chic if nothing else. To elaborate more on her personal sense of styling, let's reminisce a few of her best looks of recent times. Adbhut: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty’s Supernatural Thriller Is Sure To Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday, Diana Penty!

