With the season of festivities coming to an end, it's only natural that we would have a quick recap of everything that went well. And by this, we mean in the fashion world. With so many celebs hosting their annual Diwali bash this year, we had a bunch of A-listers putting their best fashion foot forward. From Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani, all the Bollywood beauties attended a few of these gatherings looking like some 'patakhas' like they already are. Katrina Kaif Looks Effortlessly Elegant in Yellow and Silver Lehenga, Tiger 3 Actress Beautiful Shares Pics On Insta!

With so many celebrity looks making their way to our Instagram accounts this year, we must say, it was an overwhelming experience of some sort. But yes, we had a few of our favourites. Ones who managed to shine brighter than the rest. From Ananya Panday's Manish Malhotra lehenga to Katrina Kaif's stunning white saree by Sabyasachi, all these different looks are bookmarked by us for our future reference. This Diwali season was high on the glam quotient and these beauties definitely intensified it further. On that note, let's take a quick recap of some of our favourites and what they wore. Sidharth Malhotra Shares Romantic Picture With Wifey Kiara Advani As They Celebrate Diwali for the First Time (View Post).

Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra

Katrina Kaif in Sabyasachi

Diana Penty in Manish Malhotra

Suhana Khan in Falguni & Shane Peacock

Ananya Panday in Manish Malhotra

Sonam Kapoor in Manish Malhotra

Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra

Shanaya Kapoor in Rimple & Harpreet

Bhumi Pednekar in Itrh

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Shikaar Bagh

Did you see your favourite on our list?

