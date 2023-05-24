This year Cannes wasn't your usual film festival. Sonam Kapoor was missing from the soiree and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan only graced our screens with one red carpet look. But while the usual names didn't make it a hit this time, we had other prominent Bollywood celebrities who took it up a notch higher. From Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar who had a glamorous debut at the French Riviera to Diana Penty who's now becoming a frequent member, there's a lot that needs to be discussed and we are just going to do that. Mrunal Thakur's Gutsy Wardrobe Was on Display at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

While we discussed Manushi and Mrunal's sartorial shenanigans in detail earlier, let's divert our attention to Diana Penty. The Cocktail beauty registered some of the most charming and sensuous looks that would make your jaw drop. From embellished separates by Falguni & Shane Peacock to a partially sheer gown by Saiid Kobeisy, Diana's looks were interesting and alluring at the same time. The lady certainly understood her assignment and delivered some of the most fascinating results. To elaborate more on this, let's check out her multiple looks straight from the French Riviera. Manushi Chhillar's Dreamy Debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Deserves All Your Attention.

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

In Philipp Plein

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

In Lena Erziak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

In Saiid Kobeisy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

In Alberta Ferretti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

So, which of Diana Penty's looks at Cannes did you like the most?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2023 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).