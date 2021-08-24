Elizabeth Debicki, the Australian born actress celebrates her birthday on August 24. While we loved her in The Night Manager, we also admired her in Christopher Nolan's Tenet and the more we see her, the more we root for her. Besides flaunting her amazing acting skills, Debicki also carves an impression with her sartorial skills. Her red carpet outings have all been stunning so far and she certainly makes you fall harder for her each time. Tenet Actress Elizabeth Debicki: Difficult Resisting Society Pressure to Look a Certain Way.

Elizabeth Debicki's style shenanigans have never been disappointing. From a classic black gown to a formal pantsuit, she has probably aced all the different silhouettes and each time, the impact has been greater than before. Each time, she has managed to make our jaws drop while also ruling our hearts with her charisma. We have a certain penchant for Australians and she's our second favourite celebrity from the continent after Chris Hemsworth. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Debicki has all the right elements to make it work and she's smart enough to use it in her favour. Tenet Movie Review: Christopher Nolan’s Espionage Thriller, Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson Garners Mixed Response From Critics.

Today, as Elizabeth Debicki gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, here's recalling some of her best style statements.

A Classic Red Carpet Outfit

A Perfect Off-Shoulder Dress

Nothing Better than Black!

Keeping it Chic!

And also Classy

Orange Can Never Be the New Black

When in Doubt, Go For Black

Elizabeth Debicki is now making headlines for playing the powerful role of Princess Diana in Netflix's most popular series, The Crown. The makers recently unveiled her first look from the show and we can say, the resemblance is uncanny. She looks perfect as the Princess of Wales and we can't wait to see her ape all the mannerisms of Lady Diana. Here's looking forward to that.

