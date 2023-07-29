Esha Gupta may have been missing from Bollywood but the actress sure knows how to keep her Instagram updated. Gupta was recently in Cannes then Abu Dhabi, Doha and finally Dubai. And while her holidays continued, her wardrobe was equally drool-worthy at all times. Her fetish for bodycon dresses continued with her holidays and we couldn't help but ogle at all her pictures. Esha's lean frame makes it apt for her to nail these sensual attires and she does it with so much ease. Esha Gupta Raises Hotness Quotient In Blue Ribbed Bodycon Dress (View Pics).

From a cool blue printed dress to something warm in shades of yellow, Gupta's choices are as chic as her persona. She loves her bodycon dresses and makes it a point to flaunt them to the fullest. Her collection is delightful to your eyes and will make you go gaga over her. She believes in the mantra 'if you have it, flaunt it' and we are not complaining. So, next time when you plan to go shopping, take some inspiration from the actress herself and go hunting for some sexy bodycon dresses. They will definitely help you grab all the eyeballs. Esha Gupta at Cannes 2023: Bollywood Diva Steals Heart in All Black Bodycon Dress (View Pics).

But before that, let's check out a few of her recent looks in them.

Resembles a Bond Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

How She Makes Yellow Look Hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Keeping it Formal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Hot Damn!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Flaunting Her Curves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

So, which of Esha Gupta's dresses did you like most? Drop your views on Twitte

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).