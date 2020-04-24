Fashion Face-Off: Saiyami Kher or Ahana Kumra in Global Desi Jumpsuit? Who Wore the Sage Green Style Better?

Fashion Face-Off Saiyami Kher or Ahana Kumra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We have our roving eye fixated on the shenanigans of the fashion riddled B-town with its many sartorial and casual moments, courtesy of the rising brigade of fashion stylists. The recent ones to be caught in our radar are Saiyami Kher and Aahana Kumra. The ensemble in question was a sage green Garara jumpsuit worth Rs 3,999 from Anita Dongre's label, Global Desi featuring Sharara style wide bottom pants. While Aahana chose this ensemble as her Sunday brunch accompaniment, Saiyami attended the screening of Thappad wearing the jumpsuit. Jumpsuits are a wardrobe staple and the safest bet when in doubt. A versatile style that transcends seamlessly from day to night, this easygoing style is relatable and here's how the ladies styled it. Who wore it better?

Saiyami and Aahana's personal sense of styles is distinctly different. Saiyami comes across as someone who understands the finer nuances of fashion.

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami took to flaunting some spring chicness with the jumpsuit teamed with strappy beige toned sandals, signature waves and subtle glam completing her look.

Saiyami Kher in Global Desi Jumpsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aahana Kumra

Aahana took to the chic jumpsuit as her Sunday mood with a pair of tan brown heels from Marche, blow dried wavy hair and subtle glam.

Ahana Kumra in Global Desi Jumpsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We loved how distinctly but with minimal chicness, the ladies styled the neo-ethnic jumpsuit. While Saiyami's curls add character to the style, Aahana's heels add to hers.

Who Wore It Better - Saiyami Kher or Ahana Kumra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Inadvertent fashion faux pas moments or Fashion Face-Off's between B-townies may be awkward but as fashion aficionados, we cannot help but wonder and dig deep as their stylists pull off similar fashion coupes!

On the professional front, Saiyami was last seen as Juhi in Special Ops, an espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey for Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials with Kay Kay Menon leading the cast. Aahana was last seen in The Accidental Prime Minister essaying the role based on Priyanka Gandhi. She will be seen in YRF's action-adventure film, Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.