Amazon MX Player launched a new reality show, Rise and Fall, on September 6, 2025. The show is hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, best known for appearing on SharkTank India. The show brings together 15 contestants who must navigate the challenges of power by completing tasks and securing their survival. Packed with unexpected twists and intense rivalries, it has managed to keep viewers hooked throughout. ‘Maine Usko Peeche Chhod Diya Hai’: Dhanashree Verma REACTS to Rumours That She Cheated on Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on ‘Rise and Fall’.

On the other hand, Salman Khan's fan-favourite reality show Bigg Boss returned for its 19th season on August 14. Undoubtedly one of the most-watched reality shows in the country, featured relatively non-controversial celebrities this season. This toned-down casting seems to have reduced the excitement, significantly affecting its popularity. Meanwhile, despite all the buzz around Bigg Boss 19, Ashneerr Grover’s Rise and Fall has earned impressive viewership. So, what has contributed to its success - the contestants or the concept? Let’s dig deeper.

New Challenger in Indian Reality TV Scene

The Indian reality TV scene is heating up as Ashneer Grover’s Rise and Fall goes head-to-head with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19. While Rise and Fall positions itself as a fresh face in the reality TV space, Bigg Boss continues to thrive on its brand value and loyal fan base. A major highlight of Rise and Fall has been Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh, whose recent exit left fans disappointed. Viewers credit him for bringing energy, entertainment, and spark to the show.

Fresh Concept vs Repetitive Formula

Amazon MX Player's Rise and Fall explores the dynamics of power through its different groups: the Rulers and Workers. The Rulers live in a lavish penthouse while the Workers struggle in a basic basement. The show follows the workers' struggle to overthrow the Ruler and claim their spot at the top. Netizens have expressed their disappointment, which is clear from a look at social media.

A user on X (formerly Twitter wrote, "you can’t compare an 18-year-old cult audience with a new show that came with a fresh concept. Till now, its rise and fall feels more entertaining than this years Bigg Boss. No extra drama for TRP Show is all about just use your brain, perform, and move ahead."

‘Rise and Fall’ More Entertaining Than ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

"Even if he lied, you can’t compare an 18-year-old cult audience with a new show that came with a fresh concept. Till now, its rise and fall feels more entertaining than this years Bigg Boss. No extra drama for TRP Show is all about just use your brain, perform, and move ahead." https://t.co/0SbiD8Qt4R — Snehu❤️ (@FearlessSnehu) September 16, 2025

On the other hand, the makers of Bigg Boss introduced a new political theme this season titled “Gharwalo Ki Sarkar”. They claimed that the housemates would have authority over everything, including evictions. But is it really playing out the way they promised?

Interesting Contestant Choice

One of the main reasons Rise and Fall is keeping pace with Bigg Boss 19 is its mix of contestants. The show has s little bit of everything from actors, comedians and social media influencers. The show features Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Aditya Narayan, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, Aarush Bhola, Aahana Kumra, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Bali, Akriti Negi, Noorin Sha and Pawan Singh.

This Week’s Nominated Contestants of ‘Rise and Fall’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 features contestants Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Nehal Chudasama and Farrhana Bhatt.

This Week’s Nominated Contestants on ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Although this season featured several popular celebrity names, a few contestants, despite boasting massive social media followings, failed to make their presence felt inside the house, as they rarely participated or added much to the show’s overall drama. Not suggesting they should, but isn’t that what reality shows are all about?

Who Defeated Whom in TRP Rating?

According to Koimoi, Rise and Fall overtook Bigg Boss 19 in one instance. The Salman Khan-hosted show garnered 2.4 million views in its first week, while Asheer Grover's show received 3.8 million views. As per the latest Ormax Media report, BB19 led the list of most-watched non-fiction shows on OTT in India for the week of September 8-14 with 7.8 million views. Rise and Fall took second place with 4.9 million.

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ashneer Grover Takes a Dig at Salman Khan

Amid the rivalry between Rise and Fall and Bigg Boss 19, Ashneer Grover took a dig at Salman Khan. Grover, who was once schooled by Salman Khan, accused the Bollywood superstar of hijacking a show instead of letting the contestants shine. During an interview, he said, "Reality shows have to be about contestants. Fortunately or unfortunately, in India, we have had a very big show which has a very big superstar. And therefore, t has become more about him than the contestants."

He continued, "But the fact is, who is putting in the hours? Bhai aap to ek weekend mein aarahe ho. Jo 24 ghante lage hain woh toh contestant lage hue hain." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik Reveals He Left 3 Films and 25 Shows To Join Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show.

Watch the Promo of ‘Rise and Fall’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

Reality Check for ‘Bigg Boss 19’

If the makers of Bigg Boss truly see Rise and Fall as serious competition, they need to step up their game fast! It’s time to bring in fresh twists and unexpected surprises to keep viewers hooked. Maybe they could introduce some crazy personalities as wildcards who’ll shake things up and add a whole new spice to the show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2025 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).