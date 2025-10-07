TV actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently part of Ashneer Grover-hosted Rise and Fall, experienced an emotional moment when he reunited with his son, Ayaan, during the family week episode. The heartwarming interaction has now gone viral, leaving fans and fellow celebrities deeply moved. ‘Rise and Fall’: Nikki Tamboli Stands by Boyfriend Arbaaz Patel Amid Hug Controversy With Dhanashree Verma, Shares Emotional Post and Thanks Fans for Their Support (Watch Video)

Arjun Bijlani Shares Post on Instagram – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani 🧿 (@arjunbijlani)

Arjun Bijlani Gets Emotional Meeting Son Ayaan

A video shared on Arjun’s Instagram captured the special moment. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor teared up the instant he saw Ayaan appear on the screen. Overcome with joy, Arjun exclaimed “I love you!” before rushing to meet his son in person. As soon as they met, the two hugged tightly, crying tears of happiness. Arjun lovingly asked, “Tum kyu ro rahe ho (Why are you crying)?” as he held his son close, comforting him. ‘Rise and Fall’: Ashneer Grover Walks Out After Heated Clash With Contestant Aarush Bhola, Later Returns To Announce Evictions.

Arjun Bijlani and Son Ayaan’s Emotional Reunion Melts Hearts

Even the other contestants couldn’t hold back their emotions. Manisha Rani was seen wiping her tears while watching the father-son duo embrace after weeks apart. The two then shared laughs as Arjun showed Ayaan around the Rise and Fall house, making the most of their brief time together. Before leaving, they did their signature handshake and shared another heartfelt hug. Arjun asked Ayaan to give his wife, Neha Swami, a big hug once he returned home. The touching post was captioned, “Nothing prepares you for a moment like this, and it got tears in our eyes watching Arjun and Ayaan today… the bond of a father and son, so pure, so magical.” Friends and fans quickly flooded the comments section with love. Actress Mahhi Vij called him “Best Papa,” while Arti Singh reacted with red heart emojis. Actor Abhinav Shukla commented, “Our Rockstars!” and one fan wrote, “Arjun & his gugi stole the whole show.”

Arjun Bijlani and Akriti Negi’s Heated Fight

Just a day earlier, Arjun Bijlani had grabbed headlines for a heated clash with co-contestant Akriti Negi on Rise and Fall. The argument turned intense after Arjun accused Akriti of playing the victim card to gain sympathy in the game. In response, Akriti lost her cool, showed him the middle finger, and stormed off the set. The incident sparked major drama, with several contestants demanding her removal from the show. ‘Rise and Fall’: Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda to Take Part in Ashneer Grover’s Reality Show on Amazon MX Player (Watch Video)

About 'Rise and Fall'

Rise and Fall premiered on MX Player on September 6, will run for 42 days. The show features Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit, Aditya Narayan, Pawan Singh, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Aahana Kumra, Sangeeta Phogat, Akriti Negi and Noorin Sha, among others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).