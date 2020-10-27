Smiles and florals are always in fashion. Millennial cool-girl style icon, Alia Bhatt showed us just how! The chic ruffled dress by Summer Somewhere, the homegrown label that makes easy prints a must-have for those holiday sojourns. She loves to play dress-up, churning out one impeccable style after another. Not a trend hound but someone who has consciously paved a way of encompassing comfort with vogues that suit her petite frame, Alia Bhatt is a certified sartorial stunner. Having tapped varied chapters of casual chicness, street style cred, red carpet glamour and ethnic elegance, Alia's thriving vibes of non-fussy easiness strike a chord. She rarely dabbles anything jarring or OTT styles.

She goes on to tap the perennially cool-girl vibe with a refreshing take on some of the hottest trends like the floral print. Giving us a holiday staple to hoard, here's a sneak peek at her style. Brahmastra Song LEAKED! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Groove On This Melodious Peppy Track.

Alia Bhatt - Floral Chic

A 'Sorrento' mini crepe dress worth Rs. 5,590 featuring voluminous sleeves and ruffled frilled skirt was from the homegrown label, Summer Somewhere. Neon strappy heels, subtle glam and loose wavy hair completed her look. Alia Bhatt Turns a Muse for Sister Shaheen Bhatt as She Poses for Elle India's New Magazine Cover.

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Alia was last seen in Sadak 2, a sequel drama directed by Mahesh Bhatt to the 1991 film Sadak featuring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be seen in RRR, a Telugu period action drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli featuring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. , the superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the madame of a brothel in Kamathipura.

