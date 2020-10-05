Here's one of the busiest actresses of Hollywood, Gal Gadot. The beautiful star graced the cover of the Rolling Stone magazine's October 2020 edition. Needless to say, she looked fierce and stunning on it. She was seen in two looks in the magazine's shoot. One of course included the Wonder Woman look while other was a sleek leather look. Nonetheless, she looked pretty in both. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: From Cheetah’s Look to Maxwell Lord’s ‘Monkey’s Paw’, 5 Important Plot ‘Reveals’ From Gal Gadot’s Superhero Film We Can’t Miss!.

The Wonder Woman 1984 look has her in a confident posture with her rocking suit and prop on! Her wavy hair and kohl laden eyes are the center of the attention for this particular look. On the other hand, the next one has more of a feminine quality to it. She wore a black sleeveless leather top over a black strapless sports bra. Her perfectly winged eyes, wine shaded lips and soft wavy hair cascading on shoulder look perfect for this shoot.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ Thank you @rollingstonecolombia #ww84 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Oct 4, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

Speaking of her Wonder Woman role, she earlier told another publication, "She wasn’t this tough, bad-ass woman who had it all figured out. She had fears and worries, and we enjoyed exploring her imperfections and vulnerabilities. Those are the things that are truthful in humankind. We were able to make the character grounded this way and be accessible and approachable.” Well, before the movie, the star has decided to wow audience with her looks.

