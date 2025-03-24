Snow White, the live-action remake of Disney’s 1937 animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, released in theatres on March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler as the titular princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, with Marc Webb directing, the film has been mired in controversy since its announcement. ‘Snow White’ Movie Review: Not Even True Love’s Kiss Can Wake You From This Snooze-Fest Starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

From the CGI depiction of the seven dwarfs to the casting choices for its lead roles, Snow White has sparked heated debate before the movie's release. Yet, unlike some films that benefit from pre-release buzz - controversial or otherwise - this remake failed to turn its polarising discourse into box office success. Instead of turning into a Frozen-like success, the movie was more of a Sleeping Beauty at the box office.

'Snow White' First Weekend Box Office Performance

According to reports, Snow White grossed USD 43 million in North America during its opening weekend - one of the lowest debuts for a Disney live-action remake. While it outperformed Mufasa: The Lion King (USD 35 million), it trails behind 10 other Disney live-action remakes, with The Lion King (2019) leading the pack at USD 191 million.

Watch the Trailer of 'Snow White':

The other nine movies are (sourced from Forbes), not counting their sequels - Beauty and the Beast - USD 174 million, Alice in Wonderland - USD 116 million, The Jungle Book - USD 103 million, The Little Mermaid - USD 95 million, Aladdin – USD 91 million, Maleficent - USD 69 million, Cinderella - USD 67 million, Snow White and the Hunstman - USD 56 million, and Dumbo USD 46 million. ‘Snow White’ Review: ‘Will Put You To Sleep’! Critics Aren’t Enamoured by Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s Live-Action Remake of Disney Animated Classic,

Globally, the film fared slightly better, earning USD 87 million.

The Challenge Ahead

With a reported budget of USD 270 million, Snow White needs to gross at least USD 540 million worldwide to break even. Given its poor critical reception and lukewarm audience response, achieving this will be an uphill battle for the fantasy remake.

