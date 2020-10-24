This girl is such a #Bawse; Gauahar Khan is back in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a Senior this time. Having won the Bigg Boss 7, the model turned actress who is revered by her heady fan following of 3 million on Instagram for her shenanigans is back to doing what she does the best - Slay! Her fashionable offerings have always been a hoot. Effortlessly chic and fuss-free always are the constants of her style. She culminated the love of her fans, fashion lovers alike garnered for her Bigg Boss 7 in house styles into a fashion label, Gauahargeous. While Gauahar styles her own looks most of the time, she seeks out fashion stylist Devki Bhat's keen styling sensibilities from time to time. This time around, the duo has notched up the bar giving the much-loved celebrity-approved style staples a worthy spin. One of them, a sustainable all-white chic style featuring separates from the humble homegrown label, Ahmev caught our attention. Needless to say, Gauahar gives the breezy separates a slick touch of nude brown lips, statement earrings and a slicker hairdo.

While Gauahar Khan cemented her place as an exceptional actress with an engaging screen presence in films like Ishaqzaade and cameos in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, she consciously steered clear of the stereotypical bracket of acting. What sets Gauahar apart is her affable charm, a keen sense of style play and a whiff of subtle confidence. Here's a closer look at her style. Wait, What! Did Gauahar Khan Give the Classy White Shirt-Blue Denim a Contemporary Chic Desi Twist?

Gauahar Khan - Sustainable Chic

An ivory relaxed fit cropped blouse featuring a mandarin collar and buttons paired with high waist pants by Ahmev was paired with nude brown lips, earrings by Kohar and a no-nonsense bun. Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Is Changing the Game in the New Promo of Salman Khan's Show.

Gauahar Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Gauahar was last seen in the mockumentary, The Office, the Indian adaptation of the original BBC series of the same name for Hotstar's new label Hotstar Specials.

