Bigg Boss 14 is now a couple of weeks away from the premiere. The show's next season is taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new promos claim to give it back to 2020. "Ab scene paltega" hints that the show will come with a new twist. Even Gauahar Khan claims so. Rumours were rife that winner of Bigg Boss 7 will return for the new season in some capacity. A new promo adds fuel to the fire. Gauhar presents the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, where she walks across a giant chessboard. She is confident and strong-headed, the qualities that were loved by the fans in her season. Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Says She Was the Winner Without the Trophy in New Promo of Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

Rumour has it that along with Gauahar, popular contestants like Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill will stay in the new house with the new contestants for a few days. In a season 8 spin-off titled Halla Bol, former contestants returned to compete with the new contestants. Are makers going down that route again? Well, if it is true, TRP will be off the charts. The promos featuring Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla are also out. Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Reveals His Winning Strategy in New Promo of Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

Check Out The New Promo Of Bigg Boss 14 Ft Gauahar Khan Here:

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3. As per rumours, the house will replicate the life before the lockdown, meaning there will be a mall, a spa among other facilities in the premises.

No contestants have been confirmed so far, but the rumoured list includes Indeep Bakshi, Pavitra Punia, Gia Manek, Jasmin Bhasin, Amrapali Dubey, Sneha Ullal, Karan Patel, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani to name a few. Neha Sharma and CarryMinati were also rumoured to be joining the show, but both of them denied the reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2020 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).