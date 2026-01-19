Bigg Boss 7 contestant and actor Ajaz Khan has landed in fresh controversy after a Delhi-based fitness influencer, known online as Fit Varsha, shared alleged private chats claiming the actor attempted to contact her and asked to meet in Delhi. The screenshots and video clips quickly went viral across social media platforms, triggering widespread discussion. As of now, Ajaz Khan has not issued any public response to the claims. Ajaz Khan ‘MMS Leak’ Video Goes Viral Again: Real or Clickbait?

Fit Varsha Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VS ✨ (@fitvarsha66)

What Fit Varsha Shared Online

Fit Varsha posted the alleged conversation on Instagram, joining a recent trend where influencers have been publicly sharing screenshots to expose inappropriate messages. The video opens with a caption reading, “Sab expose kr hi rahe hia toh socha m bhi ek Bigg Boss contestant koo kr hi du.” The clip then displays messages that appear to show Ajaz texting, “You from Delhi. I am in Delhi.” He later allegedly shares his phone number. In the screenshots, Varsha is seen responding, “Why are you sending me your WhatsApp number?” to which the actor allegedly replies, “To talk. We can do something together. I m in Delhi (sic).” The exchange reportedly ends with Varsha replying, “Get lost.” One social media user commented on the post, “Love the get lost.” So far, neither Ajaz Khan nor his wife Aisha Khan has commented on the allegations or the circulating screenshots. The authenticity of the messages has not been independently verified.

Who Is Fit Varsha?

Fit Varsha is a Delhi-based fitness influencer with over 80,000 followers on Instagram (@fitvarsha66). She regularly shares workout routines, dance videos and fitness-related content. Limited information is publicly available about her personal life. ‘Show Ke Liye Hai’: Netizens REACT to Ajaz Khan’s Leaked MMS ‘Threesome’ Video, Call It Publicity Stunt To Promote ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Actor’s Upcoming Ullu Show ‘House Arrest’ – WATCH.

Ajaz Khan’s Career and Past Controversies

Ajaz Khan was born on May 29, 1981, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He began his acting career in 2003 with the film Patth and later transitioned to television with shows such as Shhh…Koi Hai, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Rahe Tera Aashirwaad. He has also appeared in films including Lamhaa, Allah Ke Banday and Rakta Charitra II. Khan rose to wider fame as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 7, where his outspoken personality made him a finalist. In 2018, Ajaz was arrested by Mumbai Police’s Narcotics Cell for alleged possession of ecstasy and spent over two years in Arthur Road Jail. He later spoke publicly about the difficult conditions he faced during his incarceration. At present, the claims remain allegations circulating on social media. Without official confirmation or response from Ajaz Khan, the situation continues to evolve as online discussions intensify.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (fitvarsha66). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).