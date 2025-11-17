Actor and Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan has been booked for allegedly sharing a misleading video about gangster Salman Lala's death in September 2025. In the objectionable video shared by Aay, he hinted that the gangster couldn't have drowned due to his swimming skills and hinted at a communal angle in the matter. However, his claims were dismissed by the officials. Ajay Khan appeared before Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Rajesh Dandotiya on Saturday (November 15) and apologised for the same. ‘Mai Unhe Apni Kidney Dena Chahta Hoon’: ‘Bigg Boss 7’ Fame Actor Ajaz Khan Requests Fans To Pray for Premanand Maharaj Guruji’s Health, Expresses His Desire To Meet the Sage in Vrindavan (Watch Video).

Ajaz Khan Apologises for Sharing Communal Video After Gangster Salman Lala’s Death

In his apology videoAjaz Khan said in Hindi, "I had a misunderstanding. When I learned the truth, I immediately posted an apology on Instagram and clarified everything everywhere. I also deleted the video. I respect the law and today I came here, submitted my mobile and provided all the details that were asked. I had no knowledge at all. Some messages from influencers came... so it was a mistake. I do not know Salman Lala."

What Did Ajaz Khan Say About Gangster Salman Lala in His Earlier Video?

After the news about the death of notorious gangster Salman Lala made it to the headlines in September 2025, Ajaz Khan took to his Instagram and shared a video saying, "It's being said that Salman Lala drowned in the pond, but I believe he was a good swimmer. A gangster who swam in the sea cannot die by drowning in a pond. He was killed because he was a Muslim." Lala was wanted in more than 32 cases, including Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and attempt to murder. Pornographic Content Case: Tis Hazari Court Rejects Ajaz Khan’s Anticipatory Bail Plea.

This isn't the first time Ajaz Khan has found himself embroiled in legal trouble. In October 2025, the Delhi High Court granted him anticipatory bail in a case where he had made derogatory remarks about a YouTuber and his family.

