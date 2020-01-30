Wait, What! Did Gauahar Khan Give the Classy White Shirt-Blue Denim a Contemporary Chic Desi Twist?

Gauahar Khan Is Shaadi Ready and How (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is known for her chic style game. Innately sartorial, a perfect testimony of this culmination is her fashion label, Gauahargeous. She does style her own looks but dolls up as the occasion demands in tandem with her fashion stylist Devki Bhatt. Her stint as a supermodel is elevated by other virtues like being an exceptional dancer and an actor par excellence. As an absolute delight who never fails to garner the attention of fashion lovers with her sartorial sense of style, Gauahar Khan has exemplified her engaging screen presence in films like Ishaqzaade and cameo appearances in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Not falling prey to the stereotypical bracket of acting, Gauahar Khan rose to fame with her big win in Bigg Boss 7. What sets her apart is her affable charm, a keen sense of style play and a whiff of subtle confidence. The gorgeous Gauahar Khan spun a splendid style story with a classic combination of a white shirt - blue denim. Attending a wedding, she layered this vibe with an intricately embellished multi-hued Saroj Jalan long, flared Anarkali styled jacket. She further elevated the look with an opulent layered necklace. Needless to say, we love this sartorial stunner's cool style moment.

The snazzy longline jacket has all the bearings of high-end luxurious fashion and teaming them with the sleek yet fun shirt- denim combination gives the boring old formal look a playful vibe. Demonstrating us how to rope in and ace equal parts of chic and elegance, here is a closer look at Gauahar’s Gauahargeous avatar! Gauahar Khan Shows Why and How Black Is Beautiful!

Gauahar Khan - Shaadi Chic

A white shirt from her label teamed with a bootcut dark blue denim was layered with a Saroj Jalan multi-hued embellished jacket. A pair of boots, layered gold-toned necklace, pulled back hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Gauahar Khan Is Shaadi Ready and How (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gauahar Khan - Style Cheat Sheet

Gauahar cut a fabulous picture at the do by keeping it comfortable and neat with the classic combination of a white top with blue denim but upping the vibe with the festive jacket. Emulate this look for a guaranteed head-turning moment. Gauahar Khan to Re-Create Her Hit Number 'Chokra Jawan Re' For This Colors Show!

Gauahar Khan Is Shaadi Ready and How (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A classic combination done with a twist and all things contemporary, we loved Gauahar Khan’s fabulous look.