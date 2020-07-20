What more can you write about a supermodel whose mere existence is a boon for the modelling world? Gisele Bündchen, a name so powerful that it automatically attracts all the awes in a room and makes a budding model say 'I wish to be like her someday'. Gisele always had a certain aura around her and she has managed to retain it till today. Right from her early days in Hollywood or even when she was trying to make a name for herself, she never took fashion so casually. It was always something holy for her. Her off-duty looks are equally powerful even it means pairing a tank top with her blue jeans. Cher Birthday Special: Witnessing Some Over-the-Top Fashion Moments by this Queen of Pop (View Pics).

While Gisele's street style continues to make our jaws drop, her red carpet attempts are equally delightful. They are exceptional in their own way and her fascination for Stella McCartney and love for Versace refused to die. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she can be a perfect muse for any designer out there and yet, she prefers to remain loyal with some of her favourite brands. Gigi Hadid Birthday Special: Chic, Charming and Comfortable, the Supermodel's Street Style is Always a Subject of Discussion (View Pics).

Bündchen's personal styling often resonates with her sartorial picks. On days when she prefers being a bit sultry, she has her slits and plunging necklines sorted. On other days, it's simply her off-duty looks but nothing over the top that does the trick. As the former model gets ready to celebrate her big day, we reminisce some of her brilliant red carpet moments from the recent past.

In Dior

Gisele Bündchen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

In Stella McCartney

In Stella McCartney

In Versace

In Versace

In Versace

Gisele has quite a few accolades registered under her name. As per her Wikipedia page, Bündchen has been one of the highest-paid models in the world since 2001. She was also the 16th richest woman in the entertainment industry in 2007 and earned the top spot on the Forbes top-earning models list in 2012.

As the model celebrates her 40th birthday this year, she plans on planting 40,000 trees in celebration and a return gift to the mother nature. A noble thought, we must say. We hope she's able to fulfil her own wish and pray for her to have a fabulous year ahead. Happy Birthday, Gisele!

