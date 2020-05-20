Cher Birthday Special: Witnessing Some Over-the-Top Fashion Moments by this Queen of Pop (View Pics)

Cher Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are busy gushing about Lady Gaga and her eccentric choices, there was a time when Cher made headlines for the same reasons. Her love for OTT fashion and the way she made 'bold' look so normal were among the many reasons this actress/singer made noise for. And while you may think if her obsession for unusual fashion receded with time and she joined the bandwagon of subtle outings in present then you're highly mistaken. The Queen of Pop still continues to woo our hearts with her iconic style statements and infallible self. Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Summer Shenanigans are Spiffy, Sassy and Super Stylish (View Pics).

Cher's iconic costumes are considered to be an essential piece of her entertainment. They are more like an extension of her personality. If you are discussing Cher, you are bound to discuss her unconventional fashion attempts that range from her stage shows to Oscar red carpet. Her collaboration with Bob Mackie resulted in some eye-popping and jaw-dropping creations that had her name written all over. As the renowned singer gears up to celebrate her big birthday, we go back in time to the era when she was an obsession and the only topic of discussion. Have a look. Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle and Miranda Kerr Replace Pantsuits with Cape Dresses as the New 'Power Dressing' Staple (View Pics).

When Oscars Were a Bit of Both - Elegant and Bold

Cher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When She Dressed Like an Egyptian Goddess

Cher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Channelling her Inner Goddess

Cher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wearing a Gladiator Inspired Bodysuit and Headpiece.

Cher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When Mohawk Was Also a dress and Not Just a Haircut

Cher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cher's fashion moments were nothing less than a revolution in Hollywood. She was appreciated for her bold choices and for drawing a thin line between anything that's daring and vulgar. Some of her attempts are emulated and imitated even today and that's just the proof you need of her being relevant and ahead of her times. She was an icon then and she continues to remain one. Here's raising a toast to all her attempts and most importantly to her own self - Happy Birthday Cher!