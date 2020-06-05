World Environment Day 2020: From Leonardo DiCaprio to Mark Ruffalo, Celebs Who Are Helping Mother Nature Heal! (View Posts)

Mark Ruffalo, Leonardo DiCaprio in the insets (Photo Credits; Instagram)

The most needed and important day, the World Environment Day 2020 is here. Of course, by now we have all got learnt the lesson the hard way that we do not need a single day to observe this day. In fact, it has sort of become a mandatory thing nurture the environment or else be ready to face the wrath of nature in the most unimaginable ways. Some of the Bollywood celebs, however, have been advocating this thought since very long. However, not just them but Hollywood stars too have been vocal about it a lot.

One has to know how to make the use of their influence over their large fan base in the right way. And thankfully, we have some of the stars in the glitzy world who have been voicing about saving environment on a constant basis. Here are some of them!

Leonardo DiCaprio:

Of course, his name has to come on the top of the list. The Titanic star calls him an actor and an environmentalist in his Instagram bio as well. He has been a part of the World Wildlife Fund and also set up his own one Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation promoting the same. From helping with plantations, to making a documentary on environment to even meeting infulential political personalities to discuss the issue, he has done it all.

Here's The Latest Post By Leonardo:

Mark Ruffalo:

The Hulk actor has been actively taking parts in the environment-protection activities for a long now. He mostly talks about the effects of gas and oil industry. Fans also call him the 'eco-friendly Hulk', thanks to his green superhero role.

Mark at a Climate Change Conference:

Daryl Hannah:

The Sense8 star is also very much enthusiastic and sensitive when it comes to mother earth. She is totally against against the Keystone XL pipeline use as it causes harm. Not just that but she is also the founder of the Sustainable Biodiesel Alliance.

Daryl's Tweet On Environment Protection

Action Plan - -Ban all trawling globally - Ban any further Deforestation - Transition to regenerative agriculture - Transition to clean regenerative energy - Protect water sources - Protect intact ecosystems - Protect & encourageme biodiversity https://t.co/mjpbvdJ24z — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) January 18, 2020

Gisele Bundchen:

The supermodel has been in the limelight due to her work towards the environment. She was also 2011 Greenest International Celebrity of the Year. She was on the Rainforest Alliance board of directors panel as well.

Giseles Post Thanking Nature:

They are all moving one step at a time towards the protection of environment in whatever ways they can. It is a huge, huge responsibility that has to be taken care by everyone collectively and these stars are just a great reminder of that. So, did you do your bit today to heal mother nature?