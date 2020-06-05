World Environment Day 2020: From Leonardo DiCaprio to Mark Ruffalo, Celebs Who Are Helping Mother Nature Heal! (View Posts)

The most needed and important day, the World Environment Day 2020 is here. Of course, by now we have all got learnt the lesson the hard way that we do not need a single day to observe this day. In fact, it has sort of become a mandatory thing nurture the environment or else be ready to face the wrath of nature in the most unimaginable ways. Some of the Bollywood celebs, however, have been advocating this thought since very long. However, not just them but Hollywood stars too have been vocal about it a lot.
One has to know how to make the use of their influence over their large fan base in the right way. And thankfully, we have some of the stars in the glitzy world who have been voicing about saving environment on a constant basis. Here are some of them!
Leonardo DiCaprio:
Of course, his name has to come on the top of the list. The Titanic star calls him an actor and an environmentalist in his Instagram bio as well. He has been a part of the World Wildlife Fund and also set up his own one Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation promoting the same. From helping with plantations, to making a documentary on environment to even meeting infulential political personalities to discuss the issue, he has done it all.
Here's The Latest Post By Leonardo:
This traditional fishing village in Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam, floats atop emerald waters among lush limestone karst formations. Villagers depend on the sea for survival and make a living from fishing, aquaculture, and tourism. It looks like paradise, but their unique way of life is threatened by wastewater, plastic pollution, unsustainable tourist activities, and climate change. If Lan Ha Bay is to remain a beautiful place to live and visit, tourists must take care to reduce their environmental impact while visiting—if they visit at all. Via @NatGeoTravel | Video by @tobyharriman
Mark Ruffalo:
The Hulk actor has been actively taking parts in the environment-protection activities for a long now. He mostly talks about the effects of gas and oil industry. Fans also call him the 'eco-friendly Hulk', thanks to his green superhero role.
Mark at a Climate Change Conference:
The EU is showing the way on #ClimateChange with its Green Deal and with corporations, including @hm & Co-op, pledging to end use of #PFAS (forever chemicals) in products and supply chains. There is a real opportunity for citizens to raise their voices together and call for change. It was also great to meet with @EP_President, David Sassoli! While there are challenges ahead, we agreed on the need for a transition to a green economy that leaves no one behind. What an incredible and inspiring day. So many smart and rational people. Thank you!
Daryl Hannah:
The Sense8 star is also very much enthusiastic and sensitive when it comes to mother earth. She is totally against against the Keystone XL pipeline use as it causes harm. Not just that but she is also the founder of the Sustainable Biodiesel Alliance.
Daryl's Tweet On Environment Protection
Action Plan -
-Ban all trawling globally
- Ban any further Deforestation
- Transition to regenerative agriculture
- Transition to clean regenerative energy
- Protect water sources
- Protect intact ecosystems
- Protect & encourageme biodiversity https://t.co/mjpbvdJ24z
— Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) January 18, 2020
Gisele Bundchen:
The supermodel has been in the limelight due to her work towards the environment. She was also 2011 Greenest International Celebrity of the Year. She was on the Rainforest Alliance board of directors panel as well.
Giseles Post Thanking Nature:
Just as the movement of our breath relies on the beating of our hearts, just as a child in the womb depends on her mother for nutrients and life, we are inextricably connected to the earth we all share, and to one another. Thank you, Mother Earth, for everything you provide. For the air we breathe. The water we drink. The food we eat. Thank you for nourishing our lives and of all living beings. Thank you for the opportunity you give us to experience so many beautiful moments and create special memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you for being our home. All of us are responsible for the future of that home. It’s time for us to ask ourselves, What is important? What really matters? The answers we all come up with now will go a long way toward ensuring our survival, the quality of our lives and those of our children and grandchildren. I pray that we can become more loving and compassionate to ourselves, to one another and to our planet. #Earthday ❤🌎🙏 Assim como a nossa respiração está intimamente ligada às batidas do nosso coração, tal qual uma bebê está à sua mãe, da mesma forma, somos inegavelmente conectados à terra, e uns aos outros. Obrigada Mãe Terra por prover o ar que respiramos, a água que bebemos, a comida que comemos. Obrigada por nutrir nossas vidas e a de todos os seres que habitam este planeta. Obrigada pela oportunidade de experimentar tantos momentos únicos e especiais que ficarão para sempre em nossas memórias. Obrigada por ser a nossa casa. Todos nós somos responsáveis pelo nosso futuro. É hora de nos perguntarmos: o que é realmente importante? As respostas que encontrarmos ajudarão a garantir nossa sobrevivência, a qualidade de nossas vidas e as de nossos filhos e netos. Oro para que possamos nos tornar mais amorosos e compassivos com nós mesmos, uns com os outros e com o nosso planeta. #diadaterra
They are all moving one step at a time towards the protection of environment in whatever ways they can. It is a huge, huge responsibility that has to be taken care by everyone collectively and these stars are just a great reminder of that. So, did you do your bit today to heal mother nature?