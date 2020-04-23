Gigi Hadid Birthday Special: Chic, Charming and Comfortable, the Supermodel's Street Style is Always a Subject of Discussion (View Pics)

Gigi Hadid Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On days when Gigi Hadid isn't setting the ramp on fire, she's busy exploring the streets of Manhattan like a true blue New Yorker. It takes immense efforts even for a celebrity to take the world's busiest city by storm. But Hadid's street style game is certainly sorted with her uber-chic wardrobe. The supermodel loves strutting down the streets in her comfy athleisure wear where she likes pairing her otherwise simple outfit with something that's slightly dramatic. Hadid believes in taking her love for athleisure a notch higher with every appearance and her obsession for the same cannot be even. Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Jake Paul's Comments Mocking Her Boyfriend Zayn Malik With a Befitting Reply and Netizens are Loving It!

From printed cardigans to long coats and Bermuda shorts, Gigi has a phenomenal range of attires when it comes to displaying her street style. There's nothing extraordinary about her fashion choices and they are easy to imitate. Pick a simple noodle-strap top and pair it with your jeans and a pullover (if season permits) and voila, you are ready to rule the streets like some reigning queen of fashion. While we personally like to bookmark all her red carpet appearances, it's the common fashion and off-duty looks that strike a major chord. Gigi Hadid Sets the Ramp on Fire With Her Sexy Catwalk for Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2020–2021 Paris Fashion Week Show (View Pics and Video).

As Gigi gears up to celebrate her special day, we pick seven of her most charming street-style outings that are easy on your eyes and a must-try. Have a look...

Wow... Just WOW!

Bermuda Shorts are Always in Fashion

Monochrome Fashion, Hell Yeah!

Long Coats Look Super Chic

Whoever Said Street-Style Cannot be Hot and Happening?

Denim On Denim Never Disappoints

Printed Cardigans! When is Winter Coming, Really?

While the supermodel's gorgeous pics often dominate our Instagram feed, we hope to incorporate her styling tips in our way of decking up and dressing. There's no denying that Gigi will have a fabulous year ahead and her off-duty looks will continue to win our hearts - always and forever. Happy Birthday, Gigi!