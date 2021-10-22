Happy Halloween 2021! It is that time of the year when you can go as sexy as you want with your scary costumes aka Halloween (October 31). On this day, people dress up as scary zombies, devils or ghosts, witches, etc. However, one can always make things interesting by spicing up their costumes. So if you are looking for some of the best Halloween 2021 sexy costumes, you have come to the right place. Right from celebrity-inspired sexy costumes to the good ol' HOT devil or nurse costumes, we have it all for you.

OnlyFans Star Bella Thorne-Inspired Hot Vampire Costume

OnlyFans Star turned into a vampire and it is the best thing you will see today. Looking super sexy, the Pornhub director, dressed as a HOT vampire. Right from the fangs to her red dress and mask, with everything on point, XXX website, OnlyFans star is giving us just the right inspiration for October 31. Recently, Bella Thorne also turned herself into a sexy fairy along with Dani Thorne and the results were perfect #HalloweenGoals. Pornhub director set the temperature soaring with a picture on Instagram in which she donned the racy Halloween costume of little red riding hood and it screams October 31st goals. She posed in a red riding hood costume that flaunted her cleavage and butt. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Which vamp sister are u?? Swipe for da fangs @dani_thorne @kailifknthorne A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 29, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

Bella Thorne in HOT Little Red Riding Hood Costume

Pornhub director set the temperature soaring with a picture on Instagram in which she donned the racy Halloween costume of little red riding hood and it screams October 31st goals. She posed in a red riding hood costume that flaunted her cleavage and butt. Check out:

View this post on Instagram Lil red 👑 grandma doesn’t approve of my outfit 🥺 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 24, 2020 at 10:57am PDT

Renee Gracie's Sexy Mask Dress

Remember the time when Renee Gracie wore mask lingerie and went viral? Yea, you could try that for this years Halloween. The XXX pornstar is known to share racy pictures on social media but this was beyond unexpected. For her bra, super hot Renee Gracie chose to simply tie two face masks. Check out:

Bella Thorne as Sexy Fairy

Bella Thorne turned herself into a sexy fairy along with Dani Thorne and the results were #HalloweenGoals. Thorne wore a colourful fairy costume with pixie-like wings and off-shoulder detail.

View this post on Instagram Fairy sisters 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️ A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 19, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

Cardi B as Bewitching Devil

Cardi B in racy devil dress with horns! See how HOT see looks in this red devil dress, bringing out her sexy figure. Perfect for Halloween! Check out:

View this post on Instagram Single,bad and rich.I do the controlling. A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Oct 6, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

Cardi B as a Slutty Nurse

In the picture posted by the singer on her Instagram, she’s standing with her palm resting on the wall next to her and she’s holding a stethoscope in the other hand. Her caption is making a lot of people laugh and it reads, “I’m here to assist your shhhttaaaankin ass❤️”. Few fans are laughing, saying the heart at the end looks like it’s supposed to soften the blow. Cardi B’s Outfit Choices at the Paris Fashion Week 2019 Make Us Go ‘Uhhh…’ (View Pics).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Oct 27, 2019 at 12:06pm PDT

Sexy nurse, HOT devil and smouldering look of angels are some of the most commonly loved sexy Halloween costumes. You can be as creative as you want to be be when it comes to these sexy costumes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2021 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).