American tennis star Sachia Vickery, who is competing in the US Open 2025 qualifiers, opened up about her OnlyFans account. The 30-year-old, earlier this year, had joined the adult content platform and later shared that she did not have any regrets in doing so and was blown away by the amount of money she earned. During an Instagram session, Sachia Vickery responded to a question about dating her when she said, "I no longer date for free," while adding that she charges a pre-date deposit worth $100. While speaking an interview with Black Spin Global before the start of the US Open 2025 main draw qualifiers, "I’ve always been outspoken about racial hate I get online, body-shaming...I’m at a stage where I don’t do the absolute most on there but I’m comfortable as I need to be. I’m doing really well," she had said. England Cricketer Tymal Mills Not Allowed To Display ‘OnlyFans’ Logo on His Bat During The Hundred 2025.

Sachia Vickery had a victorious start to her campaign in the US Open 2025 qualifiers, where she beat Ukraine's Anastasiya Konstantinovna Soboleva. At the time of writing, the 30-year-old is slated to go up against Germany's Ella Seidel. Should Sachia Vickery beat Ella Seidel, she would then need just one more win to make it through to the main draw of the US Open 2025 women's singles competition. The US Open 2025 is the year's last Grand Slam and the main draw is set to start on August 24. The US Open 2025 tennis tournament will come to an end with the men's singles final on September 7. Barcelona Reportedly 'Worried' About Lamine Yamal's Controversial Summer Vacation; Spanish Star Allegedly Under 'Bad Influence' of Neymar Jr As He Holidays With Senior OnlyFans Model.

Sachia Vickery Opens Up on Charging for Dates

Credit: Instagram

Watch Sachia Vickery Speak About Her OnlyFans Journey:

Who is Sachia Vickery?

Sachia Vickery is an American tennis player who turned professional in 2011. The 30-year-old, who is a former USTA (US Tennis Association) junior national champion, had attained a career-high ranking of 73 back in 2018. She i,s however, not the only sportsperson in her family. As per information from USTA, Sachia Vickery's father, Rawle, was a football player while her mother, Paula, was a track runner. Her brother is Dominique Mitchell and he has played college football at South Carolina State and Campbell University.

