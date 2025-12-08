Jakarta, December 8: British OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue, also known as Tia Billinger, is being held in Bali after a police raid on December 5 targeting alleged pornographic activity during her controversial “Bang Bus” tour. The 26-year-old influencer was detained in Kuta along with 17 male tourists, most of them Australian, after the officers accused the group of producing content that violated Indonesia’s strict anti-pornography laws.

According to the Daily Mail report, Bonnie Blue's passport has been seized, preventing her from leaving the country. Indonesian police said the group was taken into custody from a holiday rental studio and that cameras, Blue’s passport, her vehicle, and several contraceptives were confiscated during the operation. Officers also found a box of condoms, lubricant, nine necklaces, flash drives, Viagra pills, a "bang bus" truck, and the ownership certificate. Bonnie Blue Slept With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours? OnlyFans Star Claims To Break ‘This Bizarre’ World Record, Thanks ‘Barely Legal, Barely Breathing and Husbands’ for Bonkathon.

While 14 of the Australian detainees have since been released without charge, Blue, a 28-year-old Australian man, and two British nationals remain under investigation as questioning continues. No formal charges have yet been filed. Bonnie Blue Is Not Pregnant: OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 1,057 Men in Sexathon Admits Faking Pregnancy As Publicity Stunt To Fund Stranger’s IVF Treatment (Watch Video).

Blue, who rose to global notoriety after claiming she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours earlier this year, had promoted the Bali event heavily on social media, timing it to coincide with Schoolies week. Her tour followed a string of provocative stunts, including a 2024 event in which she said she slept with 158 students at Nottingham Trent University.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

