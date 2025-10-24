London, October 24: OnlyFans has outperformed tech giants such as NVIDIA and Apple to become the world’s most revenue-efficient company. OnlyFans is a paid internet content subscription service based in London, UK. The platform is used by creators including comedians, athletes, and musicians who can share their content online; however, it has also become widely known for its pornographic content creators.

According to Barchart, a US-based financial data and tech company, OnlyFans was the most revenue-efficient company in the world, surpassing companies like NVIDIA and Apple. It shared data showing that OnlyFans recorded USD 37.6 million in revenue per employee, whereas NVIDIA earned USD 3.6 million per employee in second place, and Apple generated USD 2.4 million per employee in fourth place. In third position, Cursor reported USD 3.3 million in revenue per employee.

OnlyFans allows creators to monetise their content exclusively for fans and generate income. Barchart showed that the UK-based content subscription platform boasted USD 37.6 million in revenue per employee, with no other company close to it. OnlyFans achieved this remarkable revenue efficiency with just 42 employees, surpassing tech giants such as NVIDIA, Cursor, Apple, Meta, Alphabet, OpenAI, Microsoft, Tesla, and Amazon.

Meta's revenue per employee was USD 2.2 million, Google-parent Alphabet reported USD 1.9 million, whereas OpenAI showed USD 1.1 million. The remaining companies, including Microsoft, Tesla, and Amazon, achieved USD 1.1 million, USD 0.8 million, and USD 0.4 million in revenue per employee, respectively, according to Barchart.

The reason for OnlyFans’ massive success is said to be the exclusive connection between content creators and their fans, offering a more personalised experience than many other social media platforms.

