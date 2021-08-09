Hansika Motwani, who started her filmy career as a child artist celebrates her 30th birthday today. The actress who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu cinema has also marked her Bollywood debut with Himesh Reshammiya. Motwani, besides sharpening her acting skills with each movie outing of hers, is also working towards having a stunning wardrobe. A fashionista in the making already, she has a great sense of styling and is clearly one of the best-dressed celebs on the block.

Hansika Motwani has cemented a place for herself in the South industry and also in the minds of fashion aficionados. One look at her fashion outings and you are convinced that she takes her job very seriously. From ethnic pieces to modern ones and also the red carpet appearances, she's able to nail all the different designs with equal ease. Hansika's body transformation has been inspiring and she has certainly has come a long way since her Koi... Mil Gaya days. While we often find ourselves ogling at her one too many pictures, it's time we share our favourites with you.

On Hansika Motwani's birthday today, let's delve deeper into her style file, one outfit at a time.

In Aayushi Maniar

In Mrinalini Rao

In Dhruv Kapoor

In Picchika

In Sukriti & Aakriti

In Abhinav Mishra

In Anamika Khanna

On the work front, Hansika is in talks to star opposite Vijay Antony in director Vijay Milton's next. While an official confirmation on the same is awaited. the actress has apparently given her nod and is planning to officially come on board. The movie is expected to commence shooting in the second week of August.

