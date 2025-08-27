Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 has kicked off with celebrations across the country, and actress Hansika Motwani too joined the festivities with full devotion. The actress was seen joyfully carrying Lord Ganesha’s idol home, dressed in a simple white kurta paired with a lemon yellow dupatta. Amid Divorce Rumours, Hansika Motwani Deletes Wedding Pictures and Videos With Husband Sohael Khaturiya From Instagram – Reports.

Hansika Motwani Brings Lord Ganesha Home – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hansika Motwani Welcomes Ganpati With Smiles

Her graceful look and glowing smile added to the festive spirit as she loudly chanted, “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” before heading inside. Once home, Hansika shared glimpses of her beautifully decorated space with Bappa on social media, giving fans a peek into the warm and loving atmosphere she created. ‘It’s Not True’: Hansika Motwani’s Husband Sohael Khaturiya Denies Divorce Rumours Amid Buzz of Living Separately.

Hansika Motwani Shares Post on Instagram Story – View Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @ihansika)

Hansika Motwani Fuels Split Speculation With

Hansika Motwani

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the noticeable absence of her husband, Sohael Khaturiya, during this special occasion. Over the past few weeks, whispers about their marriage have been circulating, especially after several wedding photos and videos quietly vanished from Hansika’s Instagram account. Hansika Motwani Is in ‘Louvre’; See Maha Actress’ Pics From Her Holiday in France!

Hansika Motwani Reacts Playfully to Rumours

Neither Hansika nor Sohael has made any official statement about the matter. But instead of addressing the rumours directly, the actress recently shared a playful video. In the clip, she is seen scrolling through her phone before bursting into laughter, with the cheeky caption: “When I read people’s opinion on my life.” For now, Hansika seems unbothered by the speculation, focusing on her celebrations and embracing the blessings of Ganpati Bappa at home.

