Amid rumours of their divorce, actress Hansika Motwani has reportedly deleted her wedding pictures with husband Sohael Khaturiya. The couple had celebrated their wedding anniversary in December 2024 with special moments. However, nine months down the line, it seems there is trouble in paradise. Reports say that Hansika has deleted all photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya, including their wedding pictures. However, Sohael Khaturiya has not removed any pictures with wife Hansika. But there's a catch – his Instagram shows posts dated 2023 and there are no recent pictures with Hansika on Sohael's feed. Karwa Chauth 2023: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya Twin in Red Ethnic Outfits As They Celebrate the Festival for First Time (View Pics).

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya Wedding

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya got married in style on December 5, 2022. The grand wedding took place at the Mendota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The dreamy wedding was also showcased on Disney+ Hotstar (now JioHotstar) in the form of a six-episode reality series titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama (2023). Only the couple and their family know what's wrong between them, if anything.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya Divorce Rumours

Rumours have been rife for the past few weeks that things are not fine between Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya. The actress had reportedly moved out of her marital home and was staying with her mother in Mumbai. Sohael Khaturiya, however, had denied rumours of a separation or divorce from Hansika. “It’s not true,” he told Hindustan Times. A look at Hansika's recent feed on Instagram paints a different picture. ‘It’s Not True’: Hansika Motwani’s Husband Sohael Khaturiya Denies Divorce Rumours Amid Buzz of Living Separately.

Hansika Motwani's Recent Instagram Post - Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

Hansika Motwani has 6.9 million followers on Instagram as of August 2025. Currently, there are only pictures of the former child actress from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and none with her husband Sohael Khaturiya. Is it a deliberate move for her career or is she getting a divorce? A statement from Hansika is awaited to give clarity on the matter.

Hotstar Specials' 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama' - Watch Trailer:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).